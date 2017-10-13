Play

Whitehead (pectoral) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

After a limited practice session Wednesday, Whitehead was back on the field in full form, which bodes well for status Sunday against the Saints. The veteran linebacker played through the pectoral injury against the Panthers and it seems likely he'll do the same this week.

