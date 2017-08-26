Lions' Tahir Whitehead: Injures knee Friday
Whitehead was forced out of Friday's preseason matchup against the Patriots after suffering a knee injury, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
It is not certain when Whitehead sustained the injury, but the team announced he would not be returning as the second half commenced. The 27-year-old led the team in tackles at middle linebacker last season, but has since shifted to outside linebacker in order to make room for first-round pick Jarrad Davis. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
