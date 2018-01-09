Whitehead accrued 110 tackles, one sack, two PBUs, one interception and four fumble recoveries across 16 games in 2017.

Whitehead's role increased as the year went on with rookie first-rounder Jarrad Davis proving to be a liability in pass coverage. While Whitehead wasn't necessarily a huge upgrade in that department, the veteran certainly made his presence felt in the ground game considering he finished the year as Pro Football Focus' 12th-highest graded linebacker against the run and led the Lions in tackles. He's now logged triple-digit tackle numbers in each of the past two years, but he'll now be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year and is far from certain to return to Detroit in 2018.