Whitehead (pectoral) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Whitehead logged 53 of 56 defensive snaps in a Week 4 win over the Vikings, finishing with five tackles and two fumble recoveries in a game Jarrad Davis (neck) missed. Whitehead and Davis were limited practice participants all week, leaving it unclear whether the Lions will have both (or neither) available for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.