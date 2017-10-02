Whitehead totaled five tackles and two fumble recoveries during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.

Filling in for an injured Jarrad Davis (concussion) at middle linebacker, Whitehead tied for the team lead in tackles Sunday. While this probably wasn't the performance many expected after he averaged 8.3 tackles as the starting MLB in 2016, Whitehead likely made up for it by staying alert and collecting two loose fumbles -- including one in the fourth quarter to clinch the Lions' victory. If Davis is able to return in Week 5, Whitehead would then shift back to outside linebacker, a role in which the Temple product totaled 13 tackles and an interception across two starts in Week 1 and Week 2.