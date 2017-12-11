Lions' Tahir Whitehead: Role expanding
Whitehead recorded eight tackles and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers.
With rookie Jarrad Davis struggling in pass coverage, Whitehead has seen increased playing time in recent weeks and that's unlikely to change anytime soon, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. He's now logged over 70 defensive snaps in two of the past three weeks while averaging 10.5 tackles in those outings. Whitehead won't help you much in other statistical categories, but his expanded role going forward should make him a reliable source for production in the tackle department.
