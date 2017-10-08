Lions' Tahir Whitehead: Suiting up Sunday
Whitehead (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Whitehead played all but three defensive snaps for the Lions a week ago and is a key part of the team's defense. Thankfully for the team, both Whitehead and Jarrad Davis (neck) are in action Sunday against the dynamic Cam Newton and the rest of the Panthers offense.
More News
-
Lions' Tahir Whitehead: Listed as questionable•
-
Lions' Tahir Whitehead: Records five tackles in Week 4•
-
Lions' Tahir Whitehead: Filling in at middle linebacker•
-
Lions' Tahir Whitehead: Absent from injury report•
-
Lions' Tahir Whitehead: Should be OK•
-
Lions' Tahir Whitehead: Injures knee Friday•
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week