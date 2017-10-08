Play

Whitehead (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Whitehead played all but three defensive snaps for the Lions a week ago and is a key part of the team's defense. Thankfully for the team, both Whitehead and Jarrad Davis (neck) are in action Sunday against the dynamic Cam Newton and the rest of the Panthers offense.

