Lions' Tarvarus McFadden: Latches on with Detroit
McFadden was signed by the Lions on Sunday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
McFadden was waived by the 49ers back in April after failing to appear in a single game during the 2018 campaign. He figures to provide Detroit with depth at cornerback.
