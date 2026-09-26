Ratledge (elbow) does not have any injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ratledge was limited in back-to-back practices to start Week 3 before upgrading to a full participant in Friday's session. The starting right guard is set to suit up for Sunday's game. With Christian Mahogany and Blake Miller also set to suit up, the entire starting Lions offensive line will be able to support backup center Juice Scruggs in Sunday's contest.