Lions' Tavon Wilson: Approaches triple-digit tackle numbers
Wilson generated 98 tackles, one sack, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries over 16 games in 2019.
After seeing his role diminish during the 2018 campaign, Wilson logged a career high in defensive snaps this time around, presumably thanks to the offseason departure of Glover Quin followed by the midseason trade of Quan Diggs to Seattle. Wilson, who turns 30 in March, parlayed this heavy usage into a new career high in tackles and more than twice as many PBUs as he's had in any of the past six seasons. Whether this statistical growth can reasonably be expected to continue in 2020 largely depends on if Detroit extends another contract to the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent, and then subsequently whether 2019 third-rounder Will Harris -- or any other younger bodies the Lions may bring in -- eats into Wilson's playing time.
