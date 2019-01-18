Lions' Tavon Wilson: Does well in reserve role
Wilson totaled 36 tackles and one sack over 15 games in 2018.
Wilson stayed healthy and performed relatively well in a reserve and special-teams role. However, he seems to have fallen to the team's No. 4 safety behind Quandre Diggs, Glover Quin and 2018 third-rounder Tracy Walker. Detroit could save $4 million against the cap by letting him go this offseason.
