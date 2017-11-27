Lions' Tavon Wilson: Done for season with shoulder injury
Wilson (shoulder) will be placed on injured reserve this week, ending his season, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Wilson has battled the shoulder injury all season, but he'll be shut down for good after aggravating a third time in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings. The second-year safety has only missed one game to date in spite of the multiple setbacks with the shoulder, amassing 55 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 10 contests. With Wilson out of the picture, Miles Killebrew is expected to step into a starting role alongside free safety Glover Quin.
