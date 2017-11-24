Lions' Tavon Wilson: Injures shoulder Thursday
Wilson suffered a shoulder injury against the Vikings on Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Wilson was able to record three tackles (two solo) and one pass breakup before leaving the game. He's picked up his performance lately and suddenly became fantasy relevant after a slow start. The 27-year-old will have 10 days to recover before a Week 13 matchup with the Ravens, but if he can't go, expect Miles Killebrew to take over at strong safety.
