Lions' Tavon Wilson: Leads team in tackles
Wilson logged 10 tackles and three TFLs during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
After being limited in his return from a shoulder injury in Week 4, Wilson never left the field Sunday and ultimately led his team in total tackles and TFLs. However, it wasn't a perfect day for the fifth-year vet, as his missed tackle on Panthers tight end Ed Dickson was a big reason why the latter was able to trot on for a 57-yard gain. While it seems Wilson has returned to a full-time role now that he's healthy again, he'll have his hands full in Week 5 when the Lions take on Drew Brees and the high-powered Saints offense.
