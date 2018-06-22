Wilson (shoulder) did not participate in the team portions of mandatory minicamp, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

Wilson's 2017 campaign was cut short by a shoulder injury that planted him on injured reserve for the season's final six games. While there's been no indication that the veteran will remain limited when training camp rolls around in late July, it wouldn't be a complete surprise if he's prevented from taking part in select drills, either. Should he continue to miss time, Quandre Diggs will likely continue to fill in with the first-team defense, though Miles Killebrew could also see some snaps there as well.