Wilson accrued seven tackles and one sack during Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Browns.

Wilson notched his second sack of the year Sunday, which marks the first time in his six-campaign career that he's logged more than one sack in a single season. He's now averaging seven tackles per contest in his past five games and certainly merits IDP consideration entering a Week 11 matchup with the Bears.

