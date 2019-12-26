Play

WIlson (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday.

Wilson seems to have sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Broncos although he played every snap. He has been limited in both practices so far this week. If the Illinois product is forced to sit out Week 17, Will Harris would be in line for a bump in playing time.

