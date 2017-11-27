Wilson (shoulder) was officially placed on injured reserve Monday.

After Wilson aggravated a shoulder injury for a third time this season in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings, the team decided to shut the safety down so he could undergo surgery. Rolan Milligan was signed off the practice squad in a corresponding move to fill Wilson's spot on the 53-man roster and restore depth in the secondary.

