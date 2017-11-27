Lions' Tavon Wilson: Officially hits IR
Wilson (shoulder) was officially placed on injured reserve Monday.
After Wilson aggravated a shoulder injury for a third time this season in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings, the team decided to shut the safety down so he could undergo surgery. Rolan Milligan was signed off the practice squad in a corresponding move to fill Wilson's spot on the 53-man roster and restore depth in the secondary.
More News
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.