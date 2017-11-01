Wilson racked up a game-high 11 tackles (seven solo) against the Steelers on Sunday.

This is Wilson's second double-digit tackle performance -- his second was Week 5 against the Panthers when his racked up 10. However, in between those performances he was contained to just four tackles (three solo), proving a troubling inconsistency. If he can shore up his variability, though, fantasy owners should be summoning Wilson in most IDP formats.