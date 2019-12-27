Play

Wilson (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Wilson was upgraded to a full participant for Friday's practice, signalling that he has a good chance to suit up in the finale. If Wilson should be ruled out, however, look for Will Harris to draw the start at the strong safety position for Week 17.

