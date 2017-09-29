Lions' Tavon Wilson: Questionable for Week 4
Wilson (shoulder) is questioable to play Sunday against the Vikings.
Wilson was a full participant in Friday's practice, so he seems to have favorable odds of suiting up. If he's ultimately ruled out, ascending second-year safety Miles Killebrew will be set to log another start.
