Wilson is questionable to return to Monday night's matchup against the Giants due to a shoulder injury, Lions' beat writer Tim TWentyman reports.

Wilson sustained the injury in the third quarter of the contest. He had tallied four tackles prior to leaving the game. Miles Killebrew figures to fill in at strong safety while the 27-year-old is sidelined.

