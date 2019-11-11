Wilson generated six tackles (five solo), a sack and a pass breakup in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Bears.

Wilson played all but one snap in this contest, and he made a clutch sack in the fourth quarter, taking down Mitchell Trubisky on third down to force a punt. This was Wilson's first sack of the season, and he's second on the team with 46 tackles (38 solo) through nine games.