Lions' Tavon Wilson: Ruled out Week 3
Wilson (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Wilson didn't practice whatsoever this week, so this news comes as no surprise. His absence should open the door for the up-and-coming safety Miles Killebrew to log his first career start.
