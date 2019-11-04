Lions' Tavon Wilson: Season high in playing time
Wilson logged a season-high 68 defensive snaps during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders and finished the game with eight combined tackles.
Wilson has now topped 60 defensive snaps in each of the past two games since the Lions have traded away former starting safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle. The 29-year-old has already shown his IDP upside while racking up 11 tackles on 66 snaps in Week 4, and he's now showing that he can approach double-digit tackles on a consistent basis while seeing that much playing time in a Matt Patricia scheme. Wilson could continue to be a sneaky source of production when the Lions travel to Chicago in Week 10 to take on a struggling Mitchell Trubisky.
