Lions' Tavon Wilson: Set for free agency
Wilson (shoulder) will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year and isn't guaranteed to return to the Lions in 2018, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Wilson was playing well before being sentenced to injured reserve in late November. However, Quandre Diggs stepped in and performed admirably in his place, perhaps making Wilson expendable in the process. It doesn't help Wilson's chances of returning to Detroit that head coach Jim Caldwell and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin were fired.
More News
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...