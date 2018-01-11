Wilson (shoulder) will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year and isn't guaranteed to return to the Lions in 2018, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wilson was playing well before being sentenced to injured reserve in late November. However, Quandre Diggs stepped in and performed admirably in his place, perhaps making Wilson expendable in the process. It doesn't help Wilson's chances of returning to Detroit that head coach Jim Caldwell and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin were fired.