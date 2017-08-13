Lions' Tavon Wilson: Sidelined for preseason opener
Wilson (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Colts, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Wilson, who donned a red, no-contact jersey through the conclusion of training camp, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, is still working his way back from an undisclosed injury. Miles Killebrew will get the start in his place.
More News
-
Lions' Tavon Wilson: Sitting out with mystery ailment•
-
Lions' Tavon Wilson: Suffers injury in training camp•
-
Lions' Tavon Wilson: Active for Week 5•
-
Lions' Tavon Wilson: Uncertain to play Week 5•
-
Lions' Tavon Wilson: Inactive for Sunday's game•
-
Lions' Tavon Wilson: Leaves Sunday's game with neck injury•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...