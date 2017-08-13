Play

Wilson (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Colts, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Wilson, who donned a red, no-contact jersey through the conclusion of training camp, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, is still working his way back from an undisclosed injury. Miles Killebrew will get the start in his place.

More News
