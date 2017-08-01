Wilson (undisclosed) sat out of Tuesday's practice after Monday's injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

It's tough to say when Wilson will be back since the nature of his injury hasn't been released. Updates should become available soon, granted Wilson doesn't become cleared soon. The 27-year-old logged 89 tackles, two interceptions, and two pass breakups last season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories