Lions' Tavon Wilson: Sitting out with mystery ailment
Wilson (undisclosed) sat out of Tuesday's practice after Monday's injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
It's tough to say when Wilson will be back since the nature of his injury hasn't been released. Updates should become available soon, granted Wilson doesn't become cleared soon. The 27-year-old logged 89 tackles, two interceptions, and two pass breakups last season.
More News
-
Lions' Tavon Wilson: Suffers injury in training camp•
-
Lions' Tavon Wilson: Active for Week 5•
-
Lions' Tavon Wilson: Uncertain to play Week 5•
-
Lions' Tavon Wilson: Inactive for Sunday's game•
-
Lions' Tavon Wilson: Leaves Sunday's game with neck injury•
-
Lions' Tavon Wilson: Listed as starter at safety•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Running Back Tiers 2.0
Holdouts, injuries and suspensions loom toward the top of the running back rank list, but the...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
With the preseason about to start, another round of tiers at the deepest position in Fantasy...
-
14-team standard mock draft
Are you ready to draft? You can see if we are. Check out the results from our just completed...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...