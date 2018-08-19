Wilson started at strong safety during Friday's preseason game against the Giant and recorded a team-high five tackles.

Wilson is trying to fend off Quandre Diggs for the starting role at strong safety, a role the former has held down for a few seasons now. The Illinois product did allow a third-down conversion to Giants tight end Evan Engram, but overall Wilson had a good showing Friday and certainly looks to be moving around well after missing parts of the offseason program recovering from shoulder surgery. The veteran will look to continue his stellar play in Detroit's third preseason game next Friday against the Buccaneers, which will likely be Wilson's last appearance before Week 1.