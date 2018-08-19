Lions' Tavon Wilson: Starts in second preseason game
Wilson started at strong safety during Friday's preseason game against the Giant and recorded a team-high five tackles.
Wilson is trying to fend off Quandre Diggs for the starting role at strong safety, a role the former has held down for a few seasons now. The Illinois product did allow a third-down conversion to Giants tight end Evan Engram, but overall Wilson had a good showing Friday and certainly looks to be moving around well after missing parts of the offseason program recovering from shoulder surgery. The veteran will look to continue his stellar play in Detroit's third preseason game next Friday against the Buccaneers, which will likely be Wilson's last appearance before Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...