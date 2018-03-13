Wilson (shoulder) signed a two-year, $7 million contract to stay with the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson averaged 5.8 tackles per game while serving as Detroit's starting strong safety the past two seasons, adding three sacks and three interceptions in 25 games. Quandre Diggs impressed as a starting safety after Wilson landed on injured reserve in late November, but the Lions could move Diggs back to slot corner if they want to consistently keep both players on the field. New head coach Matt Patricia may believe Wilson fits best as a third safety -- still an important part of the defense -- rather than as a starter. It'll be hard to recommend either Wilson or Diggs for IDP purposes until there's some clarity regarding Patricia's intentions. In any case, Wilson should have plenty of time to recover from last season's shoulder injury before the start of training camp.