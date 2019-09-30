Play

Wilson had 11 solo tackles in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Chiefs.

Wilson played a combined 35 defensive snaps through the first three weeks of the season, but he was on the field for 66 snaps Sunday since Quandre Diggs (hamstring) exited during the first half. Even should Diggs remain sidelined, Wilson is unlikely to turn into an IDP option despite Sunday's high level of production.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories