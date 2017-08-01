Lions' Tavon Wilson: Suffers injury in training camp
Wilson suffered an undisclosed injury during Monday's practice, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Wilson got tangled up with TE Darren Fells on a deep pass over the middle and did not return to practice. This isn't good news for the Lions, as Wilson is their top option at strong safety. Look for Miles Killebrew to fill his role until further notice.
