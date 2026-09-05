Martin is the fourth and final wide receiver on the Lions' 53-man active roster for the regular season, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Martin is slotted behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa on the wide receiver depth chart, with Kendrick Law (knee) on season-ending injured reserve. The Lions could elevate Tom Kennedy or Lucky Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster for game day. However, for now, Martin is in line to operate in an elevated role in Detroit's offense, especially if one of Brown, Williams or TeSlaa were to miss time.