Decker (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Decker was able to return to practice after opening the week as a non-participant Wednesday due to the shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 9 against the Vikings. The offensive tackle isn't overly worried about the injury, saying Thursday that, "it'll be there, but I don't foresee an issue," in regards to his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Commanders, per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.