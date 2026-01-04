Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Lions' Taylor Decker: Cleared to play Week 18
Decker (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Decker has been cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury. He'll reclaim his starting spot at left tackle while Dan Skipper starts on the right side due to the absence of Penei Sewell (ankle).