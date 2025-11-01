Lions' Taylor Decker: Draws questionable tag
By RotoWire Staff
Decker (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Decker has been dealing with the shoulder injury most of the season, but he played in Week 7 and had a bye week to get additional rest. He did not practice Friday after logging a limited and full session to begin the week, which suggests he should be in line to play. However, his status won't become official until shortly before kickoff against Minnesota on Sunday.