Decker (foot) is not participating in OTAs while he deals with "residual effects from rehabbing all offseason," but he would be able to play right now if needed, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com

Decker injured his foot in the 2021 regular-season finale against Green Bay. While it does not appear that his rehab from the injury has gone smoothly, it does not appear that the Lions are worried about his availability for the upcoming season. Instead, it appears the team is simply taking it slow with its left tackle before training camp, when Decker should be allowed to practice.