Lions' Taylor Decker: Good to go for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Decker (shoulder) is active for Sunday night's game against the Eagles.
Decker was listed as questionable after a couple limited practices this week, but he's good to go at left tackle. Decker has dealt with injuries seemingly most of the season.
