Lions' Taylor Decker: Limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Decker (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Decker was considered a non-participant for the team's walkthrough Wednesday, but he was able to make his return to the practice field Thursday. The offensive tackle has been nursing a shoulder injury all season, so he seems likely to play Sunday against the Giants.
