Lions' Taylor Decker: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Decker (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Decker has been sidelined for the Lions' last two games due to a shoulder injury. His ability to practice in a limited capacity Thursday indicates that he is progressing in his recovery, and his practice participation over the next two days will shed light on his chances of playing against the Buccaneers on Monday.
