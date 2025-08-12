Decker (undisclosed) ramped up his activity during Monday's training camp practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Decker has been tending to an undisclosed injury since the start of training camp, but after passing a physical a little more than a week ago, it seems like he's nearing a return to full strength. Until he's back to 100 percent, Giovanni Manu may see some action with the starters at left tackle.