Lions' Taylor Decker: Nursing undisclosed injury
Decker suffered an undisclosed injury during Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Seahawks, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Decker was absent during Detroit's final drives of Week 8, having been forced from the game due to an undisclosed injury. More light should be shed on the severity of Decker's injury when the Lions return to practice this week, and Tyrell Crosby would slot into the starting lineup if Decker were to miss any time.
