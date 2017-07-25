Lions' Taylor Decker: Officially placed on PUP list
Decker (shoulder) will start training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
This comes as no surprise since Decker underwent shoulder surgery in early June that had a timeline for recovery of at least four months. It's likely he'll miss at least the first month of regular season due to this injury, and training camp will tell whether Cornelius Lucas, Joe Dahl or Corey Robinson (foot) fill in his place.
