Decker (shoulder) will start training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

This comes as no surprise since Decker underwent shoulder surgery in early June that had a timeline for recovery of at least four months. It's likely he'll miss at least the first month of regular season due to this injury, and training camp will tell whether Cornelius Lucas, Joe Dahl or Corey Robinson (foot) will take his place.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories