Lions' Taylor Decker: Playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Decker (shoulder) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Giants.
The starting left tackle has been dealing with the issue throughout the season, though he was considered a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough this past week. Decker practiced on a limited basis the next day and appears good to go for Sunday. He has started all eight games he's played in this season.
