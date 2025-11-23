default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Decker (shoulder) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Giants.

The starting left tackle has been dealing with the issue throughout the season, though he was considered a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough this past week. Decker practiced on a limited basis the next day and appears good to go for Sunday. He has started all eight games he's played in this season.

More News