Decker (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
The starting left tackle was a limited participant in Wednesday's session. After missing Detroit's Week 10 win over the Texans, Decker is trending toward returning for the team's Week 11 matchup with the Jaguars. Decker has started all eight games he's appeared in this season and all 120 that he's played in over the course of his career.
