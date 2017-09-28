Play

Coach Jim Caldwell said Thursday that Decker is progressing towards a return from offseason shoulder surgery, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

While the offensive tackle is still a ways away from returning to form, it appears as though a midseason return is likely and he'll continue to be evaluated on a week-by-week basis while remaining on the PUP list. Greg Robinson will continue to start at left tackle in Decker's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

    Week 4 TE Rankings

    Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

    Week 4 RB Rankings

    Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

    Week 4 WR Rankings

    He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...