Lions' Taylor Decker: Progressing toward return
Coach Jim Caldwell said Thursday that Decker is progressing towards a return from offseason shoulder surgery, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
While the offensive tackle is still a ways away from returning to form, it appears as though a midseason return is likely and he'll continue to be evaluated on a week-by-week basis while remaining on the PUP list. Greg Robinson will continue to start at left tackle in Decker's absence.
