Decker (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Decker didn't practice at all this week, but the Lions are leaving the door open for him to face Kansas City after Decker missed last Sunday's win over the Bengals. Giovanni Manu made the start in Decker's place last week and was the weak link on the offensive line. Dan Skipper was recently signed to the active roster and could be an option to start in Decker's place if he's unable to play.