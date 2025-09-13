default-cbs-image
Decker (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears.

Decker played all of Detroit's 65 offensive snaps in Week 1, but he was not able to practice at all during the week afterwards. If he's unable to play in Week 2, the Lions may call on 2024 fourth-rounder Giovanni Manu to start at left tackle.

