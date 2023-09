Decker (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Packers, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Decker has missed the past two weeks but has a chance at playing Thursday after serving as a limited participant in practice three times this week. Detroit will hope the 29-year-old will be able to play, as they will already be shorthand on the offensive line since Halapoulivaati Vaitai has already been ruled out with a knee injury.